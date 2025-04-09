Left Menu

Waqf Act Controversy: Kerala CM Accuses BJP of Political Smokescreen

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan claimed that the amended Waqf Act does not solve Munambam village issues and accused the BJP of using the issue for political gains. Villagers, mostly Christians, allege unlawful land claims by the Waqf Board. Vijayan criticized the BJP's stance towards Christian communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of concocting a political 'smokescreen' by linking the amended Waqf Act to ongoing land disputes in Munambam village. In a press conference, Vijayan stated that the Union Minister of Minority Affairs had specified the amendment lacks retrospective implications, challenging claims that it resolves the villagers' issues.

The residents of Munambam, predominantly Christian, have been protesting alleged unlawful land claims by the Waqf Board. Vijayan dismissed the portrayal of the Waqf Act as a solution to their problems as part of what he dubbed the BJP's 'Christian love drama.' He cited recent attacks on Christian communities in other states as indicative of the Sangh Parivar's stance towards Christians.

Furthermore, Vijayan suggested the BJP's reaction, or lack thereof, to international trade decisions affecting Christians in hilly regions exposed their betrayal. He reiterated Kerala's commitment to addressing Munambam's issues through a state-commissioned study aimed at finding solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

