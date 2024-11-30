Left Menu

Cyclone Fengal Brings Heavy Rain and Disruption to Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Fengal has brought heavy rains and gusty winds to Tamil Nadu, causing waterlogging and disruptions in Chennai and surrounding areas. Authorities have issued warnings and advisories as the storm progresses.

The impending Cyclone Fengal has drenched various districts of Tamil Nadu, with visuals depicting roads inundated by relentless rain. Chennai city is grappling with waterlogging issues, as key areas like New Washermanpet, Gemini flyover, and Mount Road experience floodwaters reaching ankle depth. Vehicles navigate the submerged streets with difficulty.

Cyclone Fengal's influence has been marked by gusty winds and persistent precipitation over the coastal regions. Chennai, battered by severe rainfall from last night through this morning, witnesses turbulent sea conditions and strong winds. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that Cyclone 'Fengal,' tracking west-northwest over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, is anticipated to strike the north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts later today.

Positioned over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, Cyclonic Storm "FENGAL" is barrelling west-northwest at 12 kmph. As of 0530 IST today, it was centered 150 km east of Puducherry and 140 km southeast of Chennai. It is expected to advance westward and make landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, near Puducherry, by evening, carrying wind speeds of 70-80 kmph with gusts up to 90 kmph.

Continuous monitoring by the IMD through Doppler weather radars in Chennai and Sriharikota, complemented by satellite observations, underscores the cyclone's imminent threat to north Tamil Nadu's coast. A red alert has been issued for parts of southern states, including South Andhra Pradesh coasts.

Airlines have updated travelers on potential service disruptions caused by Chennai's heavy rain. Authorities warn fishermen against venturing into the sea due to perilous waves, and the public is advised to steer clear of Chennai's beaches including Marina and Edward Elliot Beach. Puducherry's tourist attractions remain shut in anticipation of Fengal's fury.

Responding to heavy rainfall warnings, a holiday has been declared in nine districts. Earlier, Kanchipuram district administration sanctioned a holiday on Saturday for schools and colleges, affecting all educational institutions within the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

