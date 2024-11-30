Left Menu

Bihar's Agricultural Revolution: From Roadmaps to Drones

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the Agro Bihar-2024 exhibition, highlighting agricultural progress since 2006. Emphasizing awareness through exhibitions, Kumar detailed advancements, including drone technology in fisheries. The state has reportedly increased fish production from 2 lakh metric tonnes in 2005 to over 8 lakh metric tonnes now.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates Agro Bihar-2024 (Photo/@NitishKumar). Image Credit: ANI
Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has launched the Agro Bihar-2024 exhibition, underscoring the state's agricultural strides since the introduction of the Agriculture Road Map in 2006. The four-day event, located at Gandhi Maidan, aims to educate farmers and the public about the strides made in farming techniques and technology.

Kumar detailed Bihar's innovations in agriculture, emphasizing the increased fish and egg production due to advanced technological methods. The CM explained that since 2005, three agricultural roadmaps have been implemented, leading to significant improvements and international recognition for Bihar's agricultural accomplishments.

The use of drone technology in Bihar's fisheries, inaugurated on October 20, marks another milestone in the state's progressive approach. Demonstrated by a notable increase in fish production—from 2 lakh metric tonnes in 2005 to over 8 lakh metric tonnes currently—the initiatives have transformed Bihar from importing to exporting fish under Kumar's tenure.

