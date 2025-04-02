Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Assembly's Call to Reclaim Katchatheevu: A Fisheries Lifeline

The Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution to urge the central government to reclaim Katchatheevu from Sri Lanka, aiming to safeguard traditional fishing rights. Chief Minister Stalin criticized misinformation regarding the cession, emphasized past leaders' efforts, and highlighted ongoing detentions of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution calling for the retrieval of Katchatheevu islet from Sri Lanka to secure fishing rights for the state's fishermen. The resolution emphasizes the need for a permanent solution to ongoing conflicts affecting local fishing communities.

Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized misinformation suggesting that the cession of Katchatheevu was decided by the state government. He noted that former Chief Ministers Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa both opposed the cession and took steps via Assembly resolutions and Supreme Court actions to address the issue.

The resolution follows ongoing tensions marked by the detention of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy. Stalin urged the central government to renegotiate the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement, aiming for the release of fishermen and their boats, spotlighting the emotional weight of this territorial issue.

