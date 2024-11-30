India Strengthens Legal Access with Thousands of Cases Resolved

The e-Committee of the Supreme Court of India reports that the nation hosts 688 District Courts. In tandem with this, the Gram Nyayalayas Act of 2008 was designed to enhance legal access at the grassroots. As of October 2024, 313 Gram Nyayalayas operate nationwide, having efficiently processed more than 299,000 cases since December 2020, as per a recent press release.

To further streamline the judicial process, Legal Services Institutions organize Lok Adalats to alleviate the backlog of court cases and address disputes preemptively. These gatherings, while temporary, are essential in managing pending cases referred by courts. When Lok Adalats end, unresolved matters return to the respective courts to remain pending only there, according to the press release.

Between 2024 and September 2024, nearly 10.1 million cases were settled by 5,944 State Lok Adalat benches. Additionally, 98,776 cases were resolved in 17,309 Permanent Lok Adalat sittings focusing on Public Utility Services. During this period, the Indian Government allocated Rs 200 crore to the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) for aiding State Legal Services Authorities' legal aid programmes. The legal services network spans from Taluk to Supreme Court levels to support disadvantaged societal segments.

As reported in a Lok Sabha session, India currently has 41,775 panel lawyers and 43,050 para-legal volunteers committed to enhancing nationwide, including rural areas' access to justice. This information was shared by the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law & Justice, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, through a written statement.

