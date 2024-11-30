Tensions Rise: Sambhal Violence Sparks Political Upsurge

Congress MP Manish Tiwari has articulated his dismay over the recent violence in Sambhal, stressing the need to address the issue in Parliament. Tiwari underscored the crucial role of peace and harmony for national development.

The conflict in Sambhal was triggered by a court-mandated Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) inspection of the Jama Masjid site, which led to clashes resulting in four fatalities. The survey followed claims that the site was formerly a Harihar temple.

The Samajwadi Party accused the Uttar Pradesh government of undemocratic conduct, after reports of their state president being placed under house arrest to prevent visits to the area. They denounced the BJP-led state administration's actions, calling them a breach of constitutional and democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)