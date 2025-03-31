Eid Celebrations at Jama Masjid: A Harmonious Gathering Amid Tight Security
On Eid-ul-Fitr, devotees, including children and the elderly, gathered at Delhi's Jama Masjid. Four police teams ensured smooth conduct amid tight security. Community cooperation facilitated peaceful prayers. A social media team monitored sentiments online. Post-prayers, devotees assisted police in orderly dispersal. Celebrants embraced the festival's spirit of peace and joy.
On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, a large number of devotees—including children and the elderly—gathered at Delhi's iconic Jama Masjid to offer prayers, in a scenario marked by heightened security measures.
To ensure the festival proceeded without incident, four police teams supported by paramilitary forces and senior officials were stationed at the historic 17th-century mosque, ensuring elaborate security arrangements were in place.
The Delhi Minority Commission Chairperson expressed delight at the harmonious celebrations, as people of all religions embraced each other, reflecting Eid's message of peace and joy after a month of fasting.
