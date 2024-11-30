Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Telangana Youth Killed in Chicago Gas Station Shooting

Sai Teja Nukarapu, a 22-year-old from Telangana, was tragically shot dead at a gas station near Chicago, USA. He was there helping a friend when the incident occurred. He was pursuing an MBA in the US after completing a BBA in India. The incident has shocked his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-11-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 16:41 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Telangana Youth Killed in Chicago Gas Station Shooting
  • India

A tragic incident has rocked the family of Sai Teja Nukarapu, a 22-year-old from Khammam district in Telangana. Sai Teja was fatally shot by miscreants while at a gas station near Chicago, as confirmed by his family and local sources on Saturday.

According to BRS MLC Madhusudan Thatha, Sai Teja had been assisting a friend at the gas station, despite not being on duty, when the attack occurred. His friend had stepped out for some work, leaving Sai Teja at the station, where he was unexpectedly confronted by assailants.

Sai Teja, a promising student pursuing an MBA in the United States, had completed his BBA in India. His untimely death has deeply saddened his relatives and is a grim reminder of rising violence. Efforts are underway to bring his body back to India, assisted by the Telugu Association of North America (TANA).

(With inputs from agencies.)

