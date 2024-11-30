Thessaloniki's Metro: Where Past Meets Present Underground
Thessaloniki's metro system, now open, uniquely combines modern transport with ancient history by showcasing archaeological finds discovered during its construction. Despite delays from the discoveries, the city blended modernization with preservation, offering commuters an underground museum experience. This marks Greece's first metro outside Athens.
- Country:
- Greece
Greece's second-largest city, Thessaloniki, has officially unveiled its metro system, featuring stations adorned with ancient artifacts. These historical treasures, unearthed during construction, nearly halted the project's progress.
Dating back to construction beginnings in 2006, the metro project uncovered significant archaeological finds, including a Byzantine-era market and Roman cemetery. This led to challenges concerning the juxtaposition of modernization with historical preservation. However, the city has effectively merged old with new by incorporating these relics into the metro stations' design.
The metro, completed after almost two decades and overcoming financial hurdles stemming from Greece's fiscal crisis, has created a unique commuter experience. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis noted the metro's dual role as both an urban transport system and a historical museum, a first of its kind in Greece.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chaos at Ashoknagar: Commuters Clash with Police Over Train Disruption
Tension Unfolds as Commuters Clash with Police at Ashoknagar Station
Amit Shah Emphasizes Police Modernization at Golden Jubilee Police Science Conference
Amit Shah Addresses 50th All India Police Science Conference, Calls for Modernization in Policing and Criminal Justice
Rajnath Singh Highlights Modernization and Synergy at Air Force Commanders' Conference