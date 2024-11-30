Left Menu

Thessaloniki's Metro: Where Past Meets Present Underground

Thessaloniki's metro system, now open, uniquely combines modern transport with ancient history by showcasing archaeological finds discovered during its construction. Despite delays from the discoveries, the city blended modernization with preservation, offering commuters an underground museum experience. This marks Greece's first metro outside Athens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:30 IST
Greece's second-largest city, Thessaloniki, has officially unveiled its metro system, featuring stations adorned with ancient artifacts. These historical treasures, unearthed during construction, nearly halted the project's progress.

Dating back to construction beginnings in 2006, the metro project uncovered significant archaeological finds, including a Byzantine-era market and Roman cemetery. This led to challenges concerning the juxtaposition of modernization with historical preservation. However, the city has effectively merged old with new by incorporating these relics into the metro stations' design.

The metro, completed after almost two decades and overcoming financial hurdles stemming from Greece's fiscal crisis, has created a unique commuter experience. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis noted the metro's dual role as both an urban transport system and a historical museum, a first of its kind in Greece.

(With inputs from agencies.)

