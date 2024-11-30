Left Menu

Chemical Attack on Bus Sparks Panic in Visakhapatnam

A bus in Visakhapatnam witnessed chaos when a man attacked three women with a chemical. The suspect fled, leaving the victims with burning eyes. Police are investigating the incident using CCTV footage, with the chemical's nature still unidentified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:51 IST
Chemical Attack on Bus Sparks Panic in Visakhapatnam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Panic ensued on a Visakhapatnam APSRTC bus on Friday night after an unidentified man attacked three women with a chemical, prompting an urgent police response, officials reported on Saturday.

The disturbing incident unfolded at the Kancharapalem ITI Junction when the assailant boarded the bus, swiftly dousing the female passengers with a liquid substance that caused a burning sensation in their eyes. In distress, the driver stopped the bus, and police were immediately notified.

Emergency responders rushed the victims to a nearby hospital using an auto-rickshaw. Authorities are currently scrutinizing local CCTV footage to identify the fugitive perpetrator. "The women are now stable," police assured, adding that the suspect's chemical is under forensic examination as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024