Chemical Attack on Bus Sparks Panic in Visakhapatnam

Panic ensued on a Visakhapatnam APSRTC bus on Friday night after an unidentified man attacked three women with a chemical, prompting an urgent police response, officials reported on Saturday.

The disturbing incident unfolded at the Kancharapalem ITI Junction when the assailant boarded the bus, swiftly dousing the female passengers with a liquid substance that caused a burning sensation in their eyes. In distress, the driver stopped the bus, and police were immediately notified.

Emergency responders rushed the victims to a nearby hospital using an auto-rickshaw. Authorities are currently scrutinizing local CCTV footage to identify the fugitive perpetrator. "The women are now stable," police assured, adding that the suspect's chemical is under forensic examination as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)