Cyclone Fengal's Imminent Landfall Spurs Warnings and Precautions in Tamil Nadu

As Cyclone Fengal rapidly approaches Tamil Nadu's coastline, heavy downpours have already been reported in various parts of Kanchipuram city. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the cyclone is slated to make its landfall near Puducherry along the state's coast later today.

In anticipation of the cyclone's impact, several airlines have announced adjustments to their flight schedules. Air India issued an alert on X, stating that flights to and from Chennai are experiencing disruptions due to severe weather conditions.

IndiGo also released a travel advisory, noting that operations in several cities such as Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Tuticorin, and Madurai are affected. Meanwhile, authorities are urging fishermen to stay ashore as the seas become increasingly hazardous. Coastal communities are advised to avoid beaches, and tourist attractions in Puducherry are temporarily shut down as a safety measure.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai reports that Cyclone Fengal continues its north-northwest trajectory over the Southwest Bay of Bengal at 7 kmph. Heavy rain is predicted to persist across North Tamil Nadu's coastal areas throughout the day.

In response, Kanchipuram authorities have announced that all schools and colleges will remain closed on Saturday to ensure safety amid the severe conditions.

