Left Menu

Cyclone Fengal's Imminent Landfall Spurs Warnings and Precautions in Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Fengal is set to make landfall near Puducherry, affecting Tamil Nadu's coastal regions with heavy rain and flight disruptions. Authorities have issued warnings, urging fishermen to avoid the sea and closing tourist spots. Schools in Kanchipuram are closed as heavy rains are forecasted to continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:41 IST
Cyclone Fengal's Imminent Landfall Spurs Warnings and Precautions in Tamil Nadu
Visuals from spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Cyclone Fengal rapidly approaches Tamil Nadu's coastline, heavy downpours have already been reported in various parts of Kanchipuram city. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the cyclone is slated to make its landfall near Puducherry along the state's coast later today.

In anticipation of the cyclone's impact, several airlines have announced adjustments to their flight schedules. Air India issued an alert on X, stating that flights to and from Chennai are experiencing disruptions due to severe weather conditions.

IndiGo also released a travel advisory, noting that operations in several cities such as Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Tuticorin, and Madurai are affected. Meanwhile, authorities are urging fishermen to stay ashore as the seas become increasingly hazardous. Coastal communities are advised to avoid beaches, and tourist attractions in Puducherry are temporarily shut down as a safety measure.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai reports that Cyclone Fengal continues its north-northwest trajectory over the Southwest Bay of Bengal at 7 kmph. Heavy rain is predicted to persist across North Tamil Nadu's coastal areas throughout the day.

In response, Kanchipuram authorities have announced that all schools and colleges will remain closed on Saturday to ensure safety amid the severe conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024