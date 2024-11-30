Cyclone Fengal Looms: Puducherry Takes Precautionary Measures

Puducherry was hit by heavy rainfall on Saturday as the cyclonic storm Fengal approached the region. In response, the union territory administration sent SMS alerts to 12 lakh residents, urging them to stay alert and cautious.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy visited rain-impacted areas, assessing the Disaster Management department's efforts, especially those catering to evacuated residents relocated to relief centers. He instructed officials to vigilantly monitor the situation, safeguarding public safety.

The local government took decisive actions as Cyclone Fengal intensified over the Bay of Bengal. Schools, colleges, and coastal tourist spots were closed. Daily wage earners and shop owners faced disruptions, with several businesses reducing hours amid severe rain. The NDRF from Arakkonam engaged in relief activities, and communication lines were prioritized.

