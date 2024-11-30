Left Menu

India's Youth: Pioneering the 21st Century Transformation

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted India's emergence on the global stage, driven by its innovative youth and rich cultural heritage. Addressing Manav Rachna University, he underscored India's global leadership in technology and the importance of democracy in shaping the nation's bright future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:40 IST
India's Youth: Pioneering the 21st Century Transformation
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asserted on Saturday that the 21st century is poised to belong to India, with its youth serving as pioneers of innovation and pivotal agents of change. Speaking at the 27th Annual Convocation of Manav Rachna University, Birla celebrated the youthful energy transforming India's growth narrative.

Highlighting India's growing global stature, Birla discussed the critical role of young Indians in advancing innovation and technology across diverse fields. He emphasized the nation's capacity for greatness, driven by the transformative potential and innovative prowess of its youth.

Birla also underscored the importance of India's cultural and intellectual heritage as foundational to a prosperous future. He praised India's global influence, particularly in technology and professional sectors, and reinforced the central role of democracy and constitutional values in the country's ongoing success story.

Illustrating his points with the life of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Birla urged students to channel their determination and energy into making a positive, global impact. He hailed graduates and university faculty for their dedication, encouraging students to confidently embrace their futures as change-makers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024