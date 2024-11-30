India's Youth: Pioneering the 21st Century Transformation

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asserted on Saturday that the 21st century is poised to belong to India, with its youth serving as pioneers of innovation and pivotal agents of change. Speaking at the 27th Annual Convocation of Manav Rachna University, Birla celebrated the youthful energy transforming India's growth narrative.

Highlighting India's growing global stature, Birla discussed the critical role of young Indians in advancing innovation and technology across diverse fields. He emphasized the nation's capacity for greatness, driven by the transformative potential and innovative prowess of its youth.

Birla also underscored the importance of India's cultural and intellectual heritage as foundational to a prosperous future. He praised India's global influence, particularly in technology and professional sectors, and reinforced the central role of democracy and constitutional values in the country's ongoing success story.

Illustrating his points with the life of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Birla urged students to channel their determination and energy into making a positive, global impact. He hailed graduates and university faculty for their dedication, encouraging students to confidently embrace their futures as change-makers.

(With inputs from agencies.)