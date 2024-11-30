Left Menu

Maharashtra's Political Drama Unfolds: Shinde's Health and Mahayuti's Historic Transition

Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is recovering from a fever and throat infection amidst political suspense in Maharashtra. The BJP's Mahayuti government is slated for an oath ceremony on December 5 in Mumbai, with major decisions regarding the new government expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:35 IST
Maharashtra's Political Drama Unfolds: Shinde's Health and Mahayuti's Historic Transition
RM Patre, family doctor of Eknath Shidne (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eknath Shinde, caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra, is on the mend following a bout of fever and throat infection, according to his family doctor. A medical team is attending to him in his native Satara village as he continues his recovery.

As the state's political landscape remains tense, BJP's state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced that the Mahayuti government's oath-taking ceremony is set for December 5 at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat indicated that Shinde might make significant political decisions by Sunday, clarifying the allocation of ministries and finalizing the Chief Ministerial role. Amid these developments, Shinde, along with key leaders, recently met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda following the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's sweeping victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024