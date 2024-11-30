Maharashtra's Political Drama Unfolds: Shinde's Health and Mahayuti's Historic Transition

Eknath Shinde, caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra, is on the mend following a bout of fever and throat infection, according to his family doctor. A medical team is attending to him in his native Satara village as he continues his recovery.

As the state's political landscape remains tense, BJP's state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced that the Mahayuti government's oath-taking ceremony is set for December 5 at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat indicated that Shinde might make significant political decisions by Sunday, clarifying the allocation of ministries and finalizing the Chief Ministerial role. Amid these developments, Shinde, along with key leaders, recently met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda following the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's sweeping victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

