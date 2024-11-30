SBI's Nationwide Campaign: Revive Dormant Accounts

The State Bank of India (SBI) announced a nationwide initiative aimed at raising awareness about the necessity of activating inoperative accounts. Accounts are deemed inoperative if they see no transactions for over two years, highlighting the importance of regular activity.

Reviving these accounts necessitates Re-KYC procedures to prevent them from becoming dormant. SBI emphasized the need for ongoing transactions to avoid falling into an inoperative status.

Chairman C S Setty underlined the importance of conducting Re-KYC activities thoroughly to maintain PMJDY accounts in active status, urging Business Correspondents to leverage technology to reach more customers and improve their banking experience.

