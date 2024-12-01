Udhampur's Sporting Spirit Shines

The spirited ambiance of Udhampur was palpable as the 36th district volleyball championship commenced, drawing a vibrant crowd of sports enthusiasts, officials, and local residents. The event was opened by Rayees Mohd Bhat, Deputy Inspector General of Police Udhampur Reasi Range, on a promising Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amod Ashok Nagpure emphasized the symbiotic relationship between police and society, asserting that effective coordination curtails crime and fosters peace. Noting continuous efforts by the police to fortify this bond, he underlined the significance of mutual initiatives in maintaining societal harmony.

In a related community outreach effort, the CRPF's 137 battalion, on November 27, facilitated a free medical camp under the Civic Action Programme at Government School Roun. Aimed at bolstering community health, the camp dispensed essential medicines and health services at no charge. Manoj Kumar Sikon, Commandant of the battalion, highlighted the provision of free test reports and medicines as a winter aid measure for local children.

