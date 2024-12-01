Left Menu

Udhampur's Sporting Spirit Shines

The Volleyball Association of Udhampur hosted the 36th district volleyball championship, inaugurated by police officials. Efforts to foster community relations and provide health services, such as CRPF's medical camp, highlight a commitment to well-being and cooperation in the district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 09:51 IST
Udhampur's Sporting Spirit Shines
Udhampur Volleyball Association organises 36th district volleyball championship (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The spirited ambiance of Udhampur was palpable as the 36th district volleyball championship commenced, drawing a vibrant crowd of sports enthusiasts, officials, and local residents. The event was opened by Rayees Mohd Bhat, Deputy Inspector General of Police Udhampur Reasi Range, on a promising Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amod Ashok Nagpure emphasized the symbiotic relationship between police and society, asserting that effective coordination curtails crime and fosters peace. Noting continuous efforts by the police to fortify this bond, he underlined the significance of mutual initiatives in maintaining societal harmony.

In a related community outreach effort, the CRPF's 137 battalion, on November 27, facilitated a free medical camp under the Civic Action Programme at Government School Roun. Aimed at bolstering community health, the camp dispensed essential medicines and health services at no charge. Manoj Kumar Sikon, Commandant of the battalion, highlighted the provision of free test reports and medicines as a winter aid measure for local children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024