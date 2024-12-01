Assam Empowers Citizens: Launch of State Commission for Right to Public Services

In a landmark move towards greater accountability in public services, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has inaugurated the Assam State Commission for Right to Public Services in Guwahati.

The Chief Minister unveiled a comprehensive manual detailing the appeal process for public service rights and launched the Commission's official website, emphasizing technology's transformative role in governance. Sarma highlighted that citizens must be aware of their rights for good governance to prevail.

Reflecting on India's first Right to Public Service Act introduced by Madhya Pradesh in 2010, Sarma noted Assam's law came into effect in 2012, with enhancements in 2019 and 2024. The Seva Setu platform already recognizes 725 citizen rights, covering 64 government departments and three autonomous councils. This platform ensures timely service delivery and has achieved a resolution rate of over 90% for 1.56 crore applications.

The establishment of the State Commission is seen as a sea change in transforming public service rights into true entitlements. Retired IPS officer Sujoy Lal Thaosen has been appointed Chief Commissioner, alongside members Ranjan Kumar Chakraborty and Bimal C. Oswal. Sarma underscored the need for public empowerment and urged civil servants to proactively implement reforms and raise awareness about citizens' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)