Political Drama Unfolds: Kejriwal Faces Alleged Attack

BJP leaders have accused AAP's Arvind Kejriwal of staging an attack during a padyatra for sympathy ahead of elections. AAP claims the BJP orchestrated the incident. The incident highlights ongoing tensions as Delhi's assembly elections approach, with parties adopting aggressive strategies to win over voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 16:50 IST
BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fresh controversy erupted on Sunday as BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan accused AAP's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal of fabricating an alleged attack during a padyatra, calling it a ploy for public sympathy. Sharan criticized Kejriwal's leadership, alleging his tenure has led to the deterioration of the national capital.

A man was detained by AAP's security after attempting to throw a liquid at Kejriwal, prompting BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari to claim that the AAP leader is manipulating public sentiment as a 'fake sympathy card.' Bhandari further asserted that Kejriwal is orchestrating his own political narrative.

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked a political back-and-forth, with AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar suggesting the Union government played a role in the attack and accused BJP members of perpetuating the chaos. As the Delhi assembly elections near, tension between the political adversaries intensifies, with accusations flying on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

