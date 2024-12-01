Political Drama Unfolds: Kejriwal Faces Alleged Attack

A fresh controversy erupted on Sunday as BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan accused AAP's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal of fabricating an alleged attack during a padyatra, calling it a ploy for public sympathy. Sharan criticized Kejriwal's leadership, alleging his tenure has led to the deterioration of the national capital.

A man was detained by AAP's security after attempting to throw a liquid at Kejriwal, prompting BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari to claim that the AAP leader is manipulating public sentiment as a 'fake sympathy card.' Bhandari further asserted that Kejriwal is orchestrating his own political narrative.

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked a political back-and-forth, with AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar suggesting the Union government played a role in the attack and accused BJP members of perpetuating the chaos. As the Delhi assembly elections near, tension between the political adversaries intensifies, with accusations flying on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)