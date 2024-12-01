Left Menu

Controversy Over Ajmer Sharif Dargah's Religious Identity Heats Up

The AIMIM Chief highlights legal adherence amid a lawsuit claiming Ajmer Sharif Dargah is a Shiva temple. Parties emphasize secularism and caution against politicization, as Rajasthan court deliberates. The case underlines religious tensions with far-reaching political implications, urging all to respect court decisions to maintain communal harmony.

Updated: 01-12-2024 23:53 IST
Controversy Over Ajmer Sharif Dargah's Religious Identity Heats Up
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In the midst of a legal storm, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi emphasized the importance of adhering to the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, as tensions rise over a lawsuit that claims the Ajmer Sharif Dargah is a Shiva temple.

Owaisi denounced the claims and highlighted that Ajmer Sharif Dargah symbolizes India's secular essence. He pointed out that not just this site, but the Salim Chishti dargah is also under scrutiny. He further hailed his party's performance in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, pledging to address shortcomings and advocating for Maratha reservations despite political upheavals with the MVA alliance.

The case, now being deliberated in a Rajasthan court accepting the petition from the Hindu Sena, drew reactions from various political leaders. Rajasthan Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham affirmed compliance with court decisions, criticizing Congress for its divisive politics while Vasudev Devnani of BJP urged avoiding politicization. The Ajmer Dargah chief also referenced past tensions over religious site disputes, highlighting the potential consequences of escalating such controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

