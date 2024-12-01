Controversy Over Ajmer Sharif Dargah's Religious Identity Heats Up

Reacting To The Suit Claiming Shiva Temple Within Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Aimim Chief Asaduddin Owaisi On Sunday Said That The Places Of Worship

In the midst of a legal storm, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi emphasized the importance of adhering to the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, as tensions rise over a lawsuit that claims the Ajmer Sharif Dargah is a Shiva temple.

Owaisi denounced the claims and highlighted that Ajmer Sharif Dargah symbolizes India's secular essence. He pointed out that not just this site, but the Salim Chishti dargah is also under scrutiny. He further hailed his party's performance in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, pledging to address shortcomings and advocating for Maratha reservations despite political upheavals with the MVA alliance.

The case, now being deliberated in a Rajasthan court accepting the petition from the Hindu Sena, drew reactions from various political leaders. Rajasthan Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham affirmed compliance with court decisions, criticizing Congress for its divisive politics while Vasudev Devnani of BJP urged avoiding politicization. The Ajmer Dargah chief also referenced past tensions over religious site disputes, highlighting the potential consequences of escalating such controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)