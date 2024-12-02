Norwegian Green Party Halts Deep-Sea Mining Ambitions

A leftwing environmentalist political party in Norway has managed to halt the government's plans for Arctic seabed mining. The SV party, which supports the minority government from outside the coalition, demanded the suspension of the first licensing round in exchange for budget backing, according to leader Kirsti Bergstoe.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere stated that while the plan is postponed, preparatory work such as environmental impact assessments will continue. Norway has been at the forefront of ocean floor mining for metals, crucial for transitioning from fossil fuels. However, this suspension marks a significant environmental victory.

Oslo's initial aim was to open vast Arctic areas for seabed mining, against opposition from both domestic and international green campaigners. With the upcoming polls, opposing parties that favor mining could still revive efforts, but environmental groups, including Greenpeace, maintain a firm stance against it.

(With inputs from agencies.)