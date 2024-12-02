Leadership on the Greens: BLS 2024 and Governor's Cup Conclude at IIM Shillong

The Business Leadership Summit (BLS) 2024, paired with the Governor's Cup at IIM Shillong, wrapped up on Sunday. The event was attended by Meghalaya Governor C H Vijayashankar at the Shillong Golf Course, drawing leaders and strategists nationwide.

This three-day event, backed by sponsors like Meghalaya Tourism and State Bank of India, exemplified a dedication to leadership excellence, positioning IIM Shillong as a pioneer in shaping future-ready leaders. With keynotes from industry stalwarts such as Bandhan Bank's Founder, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, insights focused on growth, AI adoption, and creating resilient organizations.

Over 125 attendees, including notable figures from Mercedes-Benz, RED.Health, and Barclays, engaged in discussions emphasizing strategic business growth and innovation. The event highlighted IIM Shillong's distinctive Cutting Edge initiative, integrating leadership learning with the sport of golf.

(With inputs from agencies.)