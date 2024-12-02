Left Menu

Parliament Proceedings Stalled Over Key Issues: Opposition Demands Action

Parliament was adjourned due to opposition protests over contentious issues for the fifth day in a row. Key demands include discussions on the Adani issue, Manipur violence, and the 75th year of the Constitution. Opposition leaders urge government cooperation for smooth proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 11:36 IST
Parliament Proceedings Stalled Over Key Issues: Opposition Demands Action
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo/Sansad Tv). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, both Houses of Parliament faced adjournment until noon as opposition MPs engaged in continuous protest for the fifth consecutive day. The disruptions are part of ongoing demands for debates on pivotal issues, including the Adani controversy and violence in Manipur and Sambhal, since the start of the Winter Session.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor emphasized the need for discussions on matters that concern all opposition parties, notably the 75th anniversary of the Constitution. He suggested that government responsiveness could lead to more effective Parliament sessions, citing past debates on similar anniversaries.

KC Venugopal, another Congress MP, stated the party's willingness to proceed with parliamentary operations, provided the government's agreement to discuss certain pressing issues. Meanwhile, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay remarked that ensuring the smooth running of Parliament falls on the ruling party and highlighted the need for discussions on unemployment, price hikes, and the controversial Adani issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024