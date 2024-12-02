Parliament Proceedings Stalled Over Key Issues: Opposition Demands Action

On Monday, both Houses of Parliament faced adjournment until noon as opposition MPs engaged in continuous protest for the fifth consecutive day. The disruptions are part of ongoing demands for debates on pivotal issues, including the Adani controversy and violence in Manipur and Sambhal, since the start of the Winter Session.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor emphasized the need for discussions on matters that concern all opposition parties, notably the 75th anniversary of the Constitution. He suggested that government responsiveness could lead to more effective Parliament sessions, citing past debates on similar anniversaries.

KC Venugopal, another Congress MP, stated the party's willingness to proceed with parliamentary operations, provided the government's agreement to discuss certain pressing issues. Meanwhile, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay remarked that ensuring the smooth running of Parliament falls on the ruling party and highlighted the need for discussions on unemployment, price hikes, and the controversial Adani issue.

