India Bolsters Naval Capabilities with Rafale-M Jets and Scorpene Submarines

India is finalizing the procurement of 26 naval Rafale jets and three Scorpene submarines, enhancing its naval power. Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi highlighted plans for incorporating niche technologies and emphasized domestic shipbuilding. Induction of new platforms is expected within the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India is on the brink of sealing a deal to procure 26 Rafale jets of the naval variant and three additional Scorpene submarines, according to Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. This strategic move is poised to significantly boost India's maritime defense capabilities.

Speaking ahead of Navy Day, Admiral Tripathi disclosed that government approval for two nuclear-powered submarines underscores confidence in India's homegrown ability to construct advanced naval vessels. He noted that current projects include 62 ships and a submarine being built domestically.

The Navy is set to induct numerous platforms in the near term, with at least one ship entering the fleet next year. The planned acquisition of Rafale-M jets, following last year's defense ministry approval, and Scorpene submarines is expected to conclude next month, strengthening naval deployment aboard the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

