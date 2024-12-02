Left Menu

Sterling and Wilson Secures ₹504 Crore Solar Plant Contract in Rajasthan

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd has secured a ₹504 crore contract to develop a solar plant in Rajasthan. The repeat order from an independent power producer involves the setup of a 305 MW AC/396 MWp DC photovoltaic project. This reflects a strong project pipeline in the private sector.

Updated: 02-12-2024 12:50 IST
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL) announced on Monday that it has secured a lucrative contract valued at ₹504 crore for a solar plant in Rajasthan.

The order comes from an independent power producer (IPP) and involves the supply, installation, and commissioning of a 305 MW AC/396 MWp DC photovoltaic (PV) plant. This project reinforces SWREL's strong presence in the renewable energy market.

The company highlighted its positive sector outlook, noting a robust pipeline of projects from private sector clients. Sterling and Wilson provides comprehensive EPC solutions, including hybrid energy and storage systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

