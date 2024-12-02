Left Menu

Adani Power: Bangladesh's Strained Energy Ties

Adani Power faces strained relations with Bangladesh over a possible renegotiation of a 25-year power purchase agreement. Amid mounting dues of over $800 million and Bangladesh’s efforts to lower prices, the High Court has ordered a review of the contract. Adani denies related corruption allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 13:21 IST
Adani Power: Bangladesh's Strained Energy Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Adani Power announced on Monday that it is unaware of any official move by the Bangladesh government to reassess a longstanding power purchase agreement, despite previous reports suggesting otherwise.

Reports by Reuters indicated Bangladesh's intent to lower prices in the agreement unless a court orders its cancellation, initiating an official contract review initiated by the High Court.

The deal, established in 2017, requires Adani Power to supply energy from a sizable coal-fired plant, while Adani confronts allegations of bribery in India and financial concerns due to growing unpaid dues in the energy arrangement with Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024