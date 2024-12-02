Adani Power: Bangladesh's Strained Energy Ties

Adani Power announced on Monday that it is unaware of any official move by the Bangladesh government to reassess a longstanding power purchase agreement, despite previous reports suggesting otherwise.

Reports by Reuters indicated Bangladesh's intent to lower prices in the agreement unless a court orders its cancellation, initiating an official contract review initiated by the High Court.

The deal, established in 2017, requires Adani Power to supply energy from a sizable coal-fired plant, while Adani confronts allegations of bribery in India and financial concerns due to growing unpaid dues in the energy arrangement with Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)