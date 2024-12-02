Cyclone Fengal's Fury: Tamil Nadu Battles Floods Amidst Political Outcry
As Cyclone Fengal devastates Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin criticizes the central government for barring MPs from discussing the issue in Parliament. He praises local officials for relief efforts and assures adequate compensation for affected residents. Meanwhile, political tensions rise with opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami.
- Country:
- India
As Cyclone Fengal continues to devastate Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin has openly criticized the Central government, accusing them of stifling discussions regarding the cyclone's impact in Parliament. Addressing media in Chennai, Stalin emphasized the state's responsibility in assessing damage, while expressing frustration over the central authorities' silence.
In addition to criticizing the central government, CM Stalin also took aim at the opposition leader, Edappadi K Palaniswami. He accused the AIADMK leader of merely launching accusations without acknowledging the effective implementation of state welfare schemes. This criticism comes amidst ongoing political tensions in the region.
Despite the political friction, CM Stalin praised the relentless efforts of district officers and relief teams amid the havoc caused by flooding. He assured that the state is committed to restoring normalcy, with comprehensive rescue operations underway. Over 7,000 affected citizens are being cared for in relief camps, receiving essential supplies and medical aid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Parliamentary Committee Reviews Indian Coast Guard's Coastal Security Measures
Matt Doocey invites youth to engage in political process with Youth Parliament 2025
PM Modi Lauds Kiren Rijiju on Birthday for Parliamentary Contributions
Lok Sabha Speaker Gears Up for Winter Parliament Session
British Farmers Unite: Tax Hike Spurs Protests in Parliament