Cyclone Fengal's Fury: Tamil Nadu Battles Floods Amidst Political Outcry

As Cyclone Fengal devastates Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin criticizes the central government for barring MPs from discussing the issue in Parliament. He praises local officials for relief efforts and assures adequate compensation for affected residents. Meanwhile, political tensions rise with opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 17:19 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As Cyclone Fengal continues to devastate Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin has openly criticized the Central government, accusing them of stifling discussions regarding the cyclone's impact in Parliament. Addressing media in Chennai, Stalin emphasized the state's responsibility in assessing damage, while expressing frustration over the central authorities' silence.

In addition to criticizing the central government, CM Stalin also took aim at the opposition leader, Edappadi K Palaniswami. He accused the AIADMK leader of merely launching accusations without acknowledging the effective implementation of state welfare schemes. This criticism comes amidst ongoing political tensions in the region.

Despite the political friction, CM Stalin praised the relentless efforts of district officers and relief teams amid the havoc caused by flooding. He assured that the state is committed to restoring normalcy, with comprehensive rescue operations underway. Over 7,000 affected citizens are being cared for in relief camps, receiving essential supplies and medical aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

Latest News

