Cyclone Fengal's Fury: Tamil Nadu Battles Floods Amidst Political Outcry

As Cyclone Fengal continues to devastate Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin has openly criticized the Central government, accusing them of stifling discussions regarding the cyclone's impact in Parliament. Addressing media in Chennai, Stalin emphasized the state's responsibility in assessing damage, while expressing frustration over the central authorities' silence.

In addition to criticizing the central government, CM Stalin also took aim at the opposition leader, Edappadi K Palaniswami. He accused the AIADMK leader of merely launching accusations without acknowledging the effective implementation of state welfare schemes. This criticism comes amidst ongoing political tensions in the region.

Despite the political friction, CM Stalin praised the relentless efforts of district officers and relief teams amid the havoc caused by flooding. He assured that the state is committed to restoring normalcy, with comprehensive rescue operations underway. Over 7,000 affected citizens are being cared for in relief camps, receiving essential supplies and medical aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)