Left Menu

INS Vikrant Achieves Full Operational Status

The INS Vikrant, India's indigenous aircraft carrier, has achieved full operational status after completing its final operational clearance this year. Vice Admiral V Srinivas announced that it is now fully operational under the Western Fleet, capable of handling all naval assignments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's pride, the INS Vikrant, has achieved full operational status, marking a significant milestone in the nation's naval capabilities. Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCINC), Southern Naval Command, confirmed the completion of its final operational clearance, stating that the aircraft carrier is a symbol of the country's naval strength.

Speaking aboard the INS Shardul in Kochi, Vice Admiral Srinivas highlighted the successful integration of the INS Vikrant with the Western Fleet. 'With its various trials complete and full fleet integration achieved, it is now ready to undertake all operational commitments,' he remarked, underscoring the carrier's strategic capability.

Commissioned in 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the INS Vikrant stands as the largest ship ever built in India's maritime history. With state-of-the-art automation, it can house a diverse air wing, including MiG-29K fighter jets and indigenous helicopters, ensuring comprehensive naval operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024