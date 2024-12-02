INS Vikrant Achieves Full Operational Status

India's pride, the INS Vikrant, has achieved full operational status, marking a significant milestone in the nation's naval capabilities. Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCINC), Southern Naval Command, confirmed the completion of its final operational clearance, stating that the aircraft carrier is a symbol of the country's naval strength.

Speaking aboard the INS Shardul in Kochi, Vice Admiral Srinivas highlighted the successful integration of the INS Vikrant with the Western Fleet. 'With its various trials complete and full fleet integration achieved, it is now ready to undertake all operational commitments,' he remarked, underscoring the carrier's strategic capability.

Commissioned in 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the INS Vikrant stands as the largest ship ever built in India's maritime history. With state-of-the-art automation, it can house a diverse air wing, including MiG-29K fighter jets and indigenous helicopters, ensuring comprehensive naval operations.

