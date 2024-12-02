Sukhbir Badal Ordered Religious Penalty by Akal Takht Clergy

In a significant move, the Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht has imposed religious punishment on Sukhbir Singh Badal, a key figure in Punjab politics, for decisions made during his term as Deputy Chief Minister from 2007 to 2017. This disciplinary action comes after he was declared a 'tankhaiya', meaning guilty of religious misconduct, in August. The punishment involves performing humble services such as washing utensils and cleaning shoes at the holy site of Sri Darbar Sahib.

The directive to undergo these acts of penitence highlights the Akal Takht's emphasis on accountability among leaders within the Sikh community. The clergy also urged the Shiromani Akali Dal's working committee to accept Badal's resignation as the party chief. Additionally, the honorific 'Fakhar-e-Quam', previously awarded to former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, has been officially rescinded.

The pronouncement was made by the Five High Priests, led by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, marking a call for the strengthening and moral rejuvenation of the Shiromani Akali Dal. Other members associated with SAD have also been sanctioned to perform similar acts of contrition. This disciplinary step reflects the clergy's dissatisfaction with the party's leadership, expressing the need for new elections within six months to restore its integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)