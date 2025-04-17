Left Menu

Shiromani Akali Dal Backs Parupkar Singh Ghuman for Ludhiana West Bypoll

The Shiromani Akali Dal announced Parupkar Singh Ghuman as its candidate for the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll. Ghuman, a lawyer and former president of the Ludhiana bar association, was chosen after discussions led by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal. The bypoll date remains unannounced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:31 IST
Shiromani Akali Dal Backs Parupkar Singh Ghuman for Ludhiana West Bypoll
Candidate
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Akali Dal has revealed its candidate for the upcoming Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, naming Parupkar Singh Ghuman for the position.

Ghuman, known for his tenure as the president of the Ludhiana bar association, was selected after detailed discussions between senior party leaders, including Sukhbir Singh Badal, and municipal councilors.

The bypoll comes in the wake of the vacancy left by AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi's passing. The competition includes candidates from Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, though the election date is yet to be decided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025