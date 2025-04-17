Shiromani Akali Dal Backs Parupkar Singh Ghuman for Ludhiana West Bypoll

The Shiromani Akali Dal has revealed its candidate for the upcoming Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, naming Parupkar Singh Ghuman for the position.

Ghuman, known for his tenure as the president of the Ludhiana bar association, was selected after detailed discussions between senior party leaders, including Sukhbir Singh Badal, and municipal councilors.

The bypoll comes in the wake of the vacancy left by AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi's passing. The competition includes candidates from Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, though the election date is yet to be decided.

