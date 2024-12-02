IISF 2024: A Fusion of Minds for a Sustainable Future

The India International Science Festival 2024 (IISF 2024), a landmark event highlighting the synergy between industry and academia, took place at IIT Guwahati, Assam. It brought together policymakers, scientific leaders, students, and educators under one roof, focusing on sustainable practices in science, agriculture, manufacturing, and healthcare.

Organized by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and managed by CSIR-NIIST, Thiruvananthapuram, the festival attracted over 20,000 students eager to explore interdisciplinary innovation. ISRO Chairperson S. Somanath interacted with school students, encouraging them to pursue careers in science and technology.

A notable feature of IISF 2024 was the 'lab to life' initiative, where CSIR signed three technology transfer MoUs underlining its dedication to sustainability. These agreements aim to enhance industry competitiveness and socio-economic development through innovative solutions, fostering India's emergence as a global leader in science and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)