Luxury Tent City to Host Devotees at Mahakumbh 2025

In anticipation of Mahakumbh 2025, Uttar Pradesh is building a luxury tent city with over 2,000 swiss cottage-style tents in Sector 20 (Arail). Offering hotel-like amenities, the tents will cater to 45 crore visitors from 75 countries, available from January to March 2025, with bookings via UPSTDC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:57 IST
Luxury Tent City to Host Devotees at Mahakumbh 2025
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to accommodate the influx of devotees for Mahakumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government is establishing a luxury tent city featuring more than 2,000 Swiss-style tents in Sector 20 (Arail) of the Mahakumbh Mela area. The project is an initiative of the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation Limited (UPSTDC) in collaboration with prominent partners like Aagaman, Kumbh Camp India, and others.

Constructed to world-class standards, these tents promise five-star hotel-like amenities. They will be available in four categories: Villa, Maharaja, Swiss Cottage, and Dormitory, with daily rates from Rs 1,500 to Rs 35,000. Additional fees apply for extra guests, barring dormitories. This ambitious undertaking targets 45 crore visitors from 75 countries.

Guided by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, the tent city will be operational from January 1 to March 5, offering exclusive accommodations. Reservations can be made via the UPSTDC website or the Mahakumbh app. The expansive Villa Tents measure 900 square feet, while Super Deluxe and Deluxe Tents range between 250 and 580 square feet, providing modern conveniences from air conditioning to WiFi, all with picturesque riverbank views.

Each package includes information on yoga, cultural events, and significant religious and historical sites in Prayagraj and surrounding locales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

