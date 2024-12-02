GST Revamp: Higher Taxes on Sin Goods and Apparel Adjustments

A 35% tax on tobacco and aerated beverages has been proposed by the Group of Ministers (GoM) on GST rate rationalisation, marking a significant increase from the existing 28% rate, according to an unnamed official source.

Chaired by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, the GoM also reviewed tax rates on apparel. It was decided that garments priced up to Rs 1,500 will attract a 5% GST, those between Rs 1,500 and Rs 10,000 will have an 18% tax, and items priced above Rs 10,000 will be taxed at 28%.

The GoM, which plans to propose adjustments on 148 items to the GST Council, anticipates a positive revenue impact. These proposals will be scrutinized by the GST Council during its meeting on December 21, which is chaired by the Union Finance Minister.

