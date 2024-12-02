Left Menu

Assam Rifles Boosts Security in Jiribam

Assam Rifles conducted extensive security operations in Jiribam district, covering numerous areas to neutralize threats and ensure the safety of local communities. The initiative aimed at maintaining peace and fostering trust between residents and security forces amidst ongoing tensions, with local leaders expressing gratitude for the proactive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 23:23 IST
Assam Rifles Boosts Security in Jiribam
Assam Rifles undertakes area domination and santitation operation in Jiribam (Photo/Assam Rifles). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Rifles, in a bid to maintain peace and security in Jiribam district, carried out extensive area domination and sanitization operations, officials reported on Sunday. The primary objective was to neutralize potential threats, enhance vigilance, and safeguard local communities amidst the prevailing regional tensions.

The comprehensive operations spanned across a substantial portion of the district, targeting areas such as Jiribam District Hospital, Uchathol, Kamrangkha Khasi Village, Phaitol, and Kalinagar, among others. In addition, routine patrols along the NH-37 corridor were executed to avert any untoward incidents, as per the officials' release.

The deployment of Assam Rifles instilled confidence among the local populace, encouraging a return to normalcy while reinforcing trust between the community and the security forces. Local leaders and residents expressed their appreciation for the proactive measures implemented to protect their lives and livelihoods, as emphasized in the release. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024