Assam Rifles Boosts Security in Jiribam

Assam Rifles, in a bid to maintain peace and security in Jiribam district, carried out extensive area domination and sanitization operations, officials reported on Sunday. The primary objective was to neutralize potential threats, enhance vigilance, and safeguard local communities amidst the prevailing regional tensions.

The comprehensive operations spanned across a substantial portion of the district, targeting areas such as Jiribam District Hospital, Uchathol, Kamrangkha Khasi Village, Phaitol, and Kalinagar, among others. In addition, routine patrols along the NH-37 corridor were executed to avert any untoward incidents, as per the officials' release.

The deployment of Assam Rifles instilled confidence among the local populace, encouraging a return to normalcy while reinforcing trust between the community and the security forces. Local leaders and residents expressed their appreciation for the proactive measures implemented to protect their lives and livelihoods, as emphasized in the release. (ANI)

