PM Modi to Attend Assam Summit for Development Boost in 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted an invitation to attend the Assam Investor and Infrastructure Summit in February 2025. The summit, aimed at accelerating development in Assam, was announced following a meeting between Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who sought the Prime Minister's guidance on state developmental initiatives.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Guwahati next February for the Assam Investor and Infrastructure Summit, marking a significant opportunity for economic development in the region. The announcement followed a meeting in New Delhi where Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma invited the Prime Minister to grace the event as the chief guest.
During the 25-minute meeting held at the Parliament House, Chief Minister Sarma briefed Prime Minister Modi on ongoing developmental projects in Assam. The chief minister also expressed a keen interest in receiving further guidance from the Prime Minister on various developmental matters concerning the state.
In the meantime, CM Sarma engaged with the Union Minister of Jal Shakti, C R Paatil, to discuss progress on the Har Ghar Jal project, which aims to provide tap water to every household. The discussions also covered the efficient management of Assam's water resources and explored strategies to enhance rural development through innovative irrigation schemes and modernization efforts.
