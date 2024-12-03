Left Menu

Uttarakhand’s First Jaunsari Film: A Cultural Milestone

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the promo for 'Mairai Gaon Ki Baat', the first Jaunsari feature film. The state supports regional film production to showcase local culture. The new film policy aids films in regional dialects, aiming to display Uttarakhand's rich heritage and customs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 09:41 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 09:41 IST
Uttarakhand’s First Jaunsari Film: A Cultural Milestone
Uttarakhand CM Dhami launched promo of first Jaunsari feature film 'Mairai Gaon Ki Baat' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the promotional material for 'Mairai Gaon Ki Baat', marking the state's first foray into Jaunsari feature films. The event underscored the government's commitment to bolstering the production and visibility of regional films, with Dhami highlighting the importance of cultivating local cultural narratives.

The Chief Minister emphasized the significance of this film in capturing and elucidating the distinctive culture, heritage, and traditions of the Jaunsar region. He called upon audiences to engage with the film to enrich their understanding of regional customs. The state has initiated a new policy framework aimed at facilitating films crafted in regional dialects, thereby illustrating Uttarakhand's vibrant cultural tapestry.

In praising actor Abhinav Chauhan, who previously found success with the Garhwali film 'Asgar', Dhami expressed confidence in the film's potential impact. The chief minister's sentiments echoed on social media, conveying congratulatory messages to all involved in the production. 'Mairai Gaon Ki Baat' promises to illuminate the scenic beauty and folk tales of Jaunsar-Bawar on a global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024