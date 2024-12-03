Uttarakhand’s First Jaunsari Film: A Cultural Milestone

On Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the promotional material for 'Mairai Gaon Ki Baat', marking the state's first foray into Jaunsari feature films. The event underscored the government's commitment to bolstering the production and visibility of regional films, with Dhami highlighting the importance of cultivating local cultural narratives.

The Chief Minister emphasized the significance of this film in capturing and elucidating the distinctive culture, heritage, and traditions of the Jaunsar region. He called upon audiences to engage with the film to enrich their understanding of regional customs. The state has initiated a new policy framework aimed at facilitating films crafted in regional dialects, thereby illustrating Uttarakhand's vibrant cultural tapestry.

In praising actor Abhinav Chauhan, who previously found success with the Garhwali film 'Asgar', Dhami expressed confidence in the film's potential impact. The chief minister's sentiments echoed on social media, conveying congratulatory messages to all involved in the production. 'Mairai Gaon Ki Baat' promises to illuminate the scenic beauty and folk tales of Jaunsar-Bawar on a global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)