Delhi Smog Crisis: Supreme Court Stands Firm as Air Quality Worsens

Delhi's air quality remains poor with an AQI of 274 amidst thick smog, prompting the Supreme Court to uphold strict pollution control measures. The court criticized state inaction and directed coordination between authorities while refusing to ease curbs until air quality shows improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 09:43 IST
A thin layer of smog engulfed Akshardham temple (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, a dense layer of smog enveloped several areas of India's national capital, Delhi, as air quality levels remained problematic, categorized in the 'poor' section. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed that the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) measured 274 at 8 am.

Notable locations like the Akshardham Temple, ITO, and Anand Vihar reported significant smog, resulting in decreased visibility. According to CPCB's 8 am data, Anand Vihar's AQI was 294, ITO recorded 235, IGI Airport (T3) reached 256, while areas like Chandani Chowk and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium stood at 250. Punjabi Bagh and Wazirpur registered the highest at 298, all categorized under 'poor'.

An AQI ranging from 0-50 is deemed good; 51-100 satisfactory; 101-200 moderate; 201-300 poor; 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe. Amidst the deteriorating conditions, the Supreme Court rejected any relaxation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) IV meant to combat pollution levels, emphasizing it would consider any relaxations only after a noticeable improvement.

The bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and AG Masih summoned chief secretaries from NCR regions—Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh—demanding better compliance on compensations for construction workers. The court emphasized coordinated action among local bodies, including the MCD and Delhi Police, to implement pollution-reducing measures effectively, citing a disconcerting lack of current coordination.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati presented AQI data calling for GRAP IV relaxations, but the court remained unconvinced of stability. Furthermore, the Supreme Court directed Delhi Police to ensure protection for members of the bar involved in court-commissioned air quality assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

