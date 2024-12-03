Security Forces Thwart Terror Threats in Kashmir: A Recap of December Operations

In the most recent development from Srinagar, security forces engaged in an encounter with terrorists in the Dachigam forest, effectively neutralizing a threat. The operation, started based on specific intelligence, remains ongoing, showcasing the relentless efforts of the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police to curb terrorist activities.

Earlier, an operation spearheaded by Baramulla police alongside security forces unveiled a terror hideout in Kunzer. Arms and ammunition were seized, preventing potential threats and disturbing plans aimed at disrupting peace in the volatile Kashmir Valley. This decisive action has played a crucial role in upholding security.

Elsewhere in the region, during a joint operation in Sopore, security forces neutralized a terrorist after responding to indiscriminate fire. This incident, along with previous encounters in Bandipora, Anantnag, and Akhnoor, underlines the ongoing vigilant operations undertaken by security forces across Jammu and Kashmir to eliminate terror threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)