Call for Urgent Relief: Tamil Nadu Devastated by Cyclone Fengal

Cyclone Fengal has wreaked havoc in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, prompting Congress MP B Manickam Tagore to seek immediate emergency relief funds in Parliament. With 12 fatalities reported in Puducherry and extensive damage across Tamil Nadu, urgent financial assistance is required to aid restoration and rehabilitation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 09:48 IST
Congress MP B Manickam Tagore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As Cyclone Fengal's landfall results in devastating floods and destruction in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Congress MP B Manickam Tagore raised an adjournment motion in Parliament on Tuesday. The motion seeks an urgent discussion on the allocation of emergency relief funds.

Tagore highlighted the cyclone's severity, emphasizing the need for swift financial aid to help restore normalcy. He raised concerns about the significant devastation in affected areas, calling for immediate attention from the Central government to mitigate further hardship.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced an ex-gratia payment for landslide victims, while relief efforts continue across regions. A coordinated rescue operation by NDRF and SDRF teams aims to support those impacted by the storm, with ongoing evacuation and relief efforts underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

