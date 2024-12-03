Left Menu

HDFC Bank Revolutionizes Lending with Pennant's Future-Ready Platform

Pennant Technologies has successfully implemented its advanced Lending Platform at HDFC Bank, revolutionizing the bank's lending operations. This new system enables rapid product launches, repayment flexibility, and seamless integration with existing systems, ultimately providing enhanced customer service and operational agility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-12-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 12:42 IST
HDFC Bank Revolutionizes Lending with Pennant's Future-Ready Platform
HDFC Bank Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Pennant Technologies announced the successful implementation of its future-ready Lending Platform, the pennApps Lending Factory (PLF), at HDFC Bank. This transformative step is set to significantly enhance the bank's capacity for product innovation, speed, and operational efficiency.

Equipped with advanced capabilities, such as a scalable containerization stack and intricate functional components, the new platform allows HDFC Bank to introduce new loan products swiftly and customize services to fit varied customer needs, streamlining the entire loan cycle from origination to service.

Rajesh Chavan, Senior Executive Vice President at HDFC Bank, emphasized the partnership's significance, highlighting that Pennant's technology plays a vital role in digitizing operations that were formerly manual and enhancing critical customer interactions. The system's composable architecture supports quick integration with the bank's ecosystem, promoting continuous innovation and adaptability to market demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024