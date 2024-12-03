World Disability Day Marked as Black Day in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Handicapped Association (JKHA) marked World Disability Day with a somber note, declaring it a 'black day'. The association urged the state government to enhance the welfare of the region's disabled community.

Gathered near the Press Enclave, JKHA members highlighted their demands through banners and slogans. They called for urgent governmental action to uplift disabled individuals in Jammu and Kashmir.

Specific demands included a special recruitment drive for qualified disabled persons, increasing the monthly pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000, and the provision of low-interest loans with subsidies. They also advocated for 4% reservations in employment and within legislative and local bodies. The establishment of an advisory board focusing on the disabled community's socio-economic development and separate counters in governmental services were also requested. The protesters emphasized that these measures align with the Disability Act, 2016, before dispersing peacefully.

