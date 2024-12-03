Left Menu

World Disability Day Marked as Black Day in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Handicapped Association observed World Disability Day as a 'black day', urging the government to improve welfare for the disabled. They demanded recruitment drives, increased pensions, low-interest loans, and reservations. The protests ended peacefully with a call for policy implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-12-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 13:29 IST
World Disability Day Marked as Black Day in Jammu and Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Handicapped Association (JKHA) marked World Disability Day with a somber note, declaring it a 'black day'. The association urged the state government to enhance the welfare of the region's disabled community.

Gathered near the Press Enclave, JKHA members highlighted their demands through banners and slogans. They called for urgent governmental action to uplift disabled individuals in Jammu and Kashmir.

Specific demands included a special recruitment drive for qualified disabled persons, increasing the monthly pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000, and the provision of low-interest loans with subsidies. They also advocated for 4% reservations in employment and within legislative and local bodies. The establishment of an advisory board focusing on the disabled community's socio-economic development and separate counters in governmental services were also requested. The protesters emphasized that these measures align with the Disability Act, 2016, before dispersing peacefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024