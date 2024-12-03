World Disability Day Marked as Black Day in Jammu and Kashmir
The Jammu and Kashmir Handicapped Association observed World Disability Day as a 'black day', urging the government to improve welfare for the disabled. They demanded recruitment drives, increased pensions, low-interest loans, and reservations. The protests ended peacefully with a call for policy implementation.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Handicapped Association (JKHA) marked World Disability Day with a somber note, declaring it a 'black day'. The association urged the state government to enhance the welfare of the region's disabled community.
Gathered near the Press Enclave, JKHA members highlighted their demands through banners and slogans. They called for urgent governmental action to uplift disabled individuals in Jammu and Kashmir.
Specific demands included a special recruitment drive for qualified disabled persons, increasing the monthly pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000, and the provision of low-interest loans with subsidies. They also advocated for 4% reservations in employment and within legislative and local bodies. The establishment of an advisory board focusing on the disabled community's socio-economic development and separate counters in governmental services were also requested. The protesters emphasized that these measures align with the Disability Act, 2016, before dispersing peacefully.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Farmers Revolt: French Fields in Protest Against EU-Mercosur Deal
Turbulent Times in Manipur: Political Crisis and Protests Escalate
Allegations of Discrimination and Assault at Delhi University Spark Protests
Crisis in SAD: Leadership Shake-Up as Badal Resigns Amid Protests
US Stands Firm: No Support for Violent Crackdowns in Bangladesh Protests