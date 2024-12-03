Revolutionizing Livestock Trading: LiveStockEx's Digital Transformation Innovation

LiveStockEx, an ambitious initiative founded by technologist Srikrishna Murali and financial expert Murray Roos, promises to revolutionize the centuries-old livestock auction system in the UK.

This digital platform introduces modern solutions to enhance transparency, efficiency, and sustainability in livestock trading.

Utilizing cloud-based technologies and AI-driven solutions, LiveStockEx aims to empower UK farmers and buyers by offering streamlined processes and improved pricing models.

(With inputs from agencies.)