Left Menu

Revolutionizing Livestock Trading: LiveStockEx's Digital Transformation Innovation

LiveStockEx co-founded by Srikrishna Murali and Murray Roos aims to modernize the UK's livestock auction system through a digital platform. By improving transparency, efficiency, and sustainability, this platform reduces costs and stress to livestock while offering farmers better pricing models. It combines technological and financial expertise for transformative impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:58 IST
Revolutionizing Livestock Trading: LiveStockEx's Digital Transformation Innovation
  • Country:
  • United States

LiveStockEx, an ambitious initiative founded by technologist Srikrishna Murali and financial expert Murray Roos, promises to revolutionize the centuries-old livestock auction system in the UK.

This digital platform introduces modern solutions to enhance transparency, efficiency, and sustainability in livestock trading.

Utilizing cloud-based technologies and AI-driven solutions, LiveStockEx aims to empower UK farmers and buyers by offering streamlined processes and improved pricing models.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024