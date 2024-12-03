Revolutionizing Livestock Trading: LiveStockEx's Digital Transformation Innovation
LiveStockEx co-founded by Srikrishna Murali and Murray Roos aims to modernize the UK's livestock auction system through a digital platform. By improving transparency, efficiency, and sustainability, this platform reduces costs and stress to livestock while offering farmers better pricing models. It combines technological and financial expertise for transformative impacts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:58 IST
- Country:
- United States
LiveStockEx, an ambitious initiative founded by technologist Srikrishna Murali and financial expert Murray Roos, promises to revolutionize the centuries-old livestock auction system in the UK.
This digital platform introduces modern solutions to enhance transparency, efficiency, and sustainability in livestock trading.
Utilizing cloud-based technologies and AI-driven solutions, LiveStockEx aims to empower UK farmers and buyers by offering streamlined processes and improved pricing models.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Spicing Up Sustainability: The National Spice Conference 2024
G20 Summit: Pioneering Sustainability in Climate Finance
Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability
Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming
NEWBrew: Brewing Sustainability with a Twist