Emerging Markets Rally Amid Dollar Retreat and Geopolitical Tensions
Emerging market stocks hit a two-week high as the dollar weakened. Positive momentum was noted in Chinese indexes, despite US restrictions on semiconductor exports to China. Mixed currency and economic performances were observed, with India grappling with GDP concerns, South Africa facing contractions, and Turkey experiencing elevated inflation.
Emerging market stocks soared to a two-week high on Tuesday, prompting currencies to stabilize as the dollar softened. Investors were keenly watching economic indicators for insights into the state of the global economy and future monetary policies.
The MSCI EM equities index rose by 1% as of 0958 GMT, reaching its highest point since November 19, fueled by an overnight surge on Wall Street that buoyed Asian tech stocks, particularly in China. Chinese indexes, including those tracking global chipmakers, climbed about 3% amid a shaky session, despite a weakened offshore yuan.
In a dramatic move, the U.S. further hindered China's semiconductor sector by restricting exports to 140 firms, coinciding with China's ban on specific 'dual-use' items to the U.S. European currencies in emerging markets saw minor gains against the dollar, while India's central bank intervened to stabilize the rupee, countering slow growth issues and regional depreciation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
