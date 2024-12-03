Left Menu

Mother Dairy Partners with NCOL to Bring 'Bharat Organics' to Delhi-NCR

Mother Dairy has partnered with the National Cooperative Organics Ltd (NCOL) to exclusively distribute 'Bharat Organics' products in Delhi-NCR. This initiative aims to make organic staples accessible via Mother Dairy's extensive network, promoting healthier living and fair trade for farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:01 IST
Mother Dairy Partners with NCOL to Bring 'Bharat Organics' to Delhi-NCR
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Mother Dairy has announced a strategic partnership with the National Cooperative Organics Ltd (NCOL) to exclusively distribute 'Bharat Organics' products throughout Delhi-NCR. This collaboration aims to strengthen the presence of organic staples in the region.

The agreement will see Mother Dairy serve as the exclusive distributor, utilizing its broad network to offer organic products, including 'Bharat Organics Atta' and 'Bharat Organics Sweetener (Jaggery)', to consumers across NCR.

Both organizations highlight the dual goals of the partnership: improving access to premium organic products while supporting organic farmers through fair trade practices. The rollout includes availability in 300 Safal stores, 10,000 general trade outlets, and online channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024