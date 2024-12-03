Mother Dairy Partners with NCOL to Bring 'Bharat Organics' to Delhi-NCR
Mother Dairy has partnered with the National Cooperative Organics Ltd (NCOL) to exclusively distribute 'Bharat Organics' products in Delhi-NCR. This initiative aims to make organic staples accessible via Mother Dairy's extensive network, promoting healthier living and fair trade for farmers.
Mother Dairy has announced a strategic partnership with the National Cooperative Organics Ltd (NCOL) to exclusively distribute 'Bharat Organics' products throughout Delhi-NCR. This collaboration aims to strengthen the presence of organic staples in the region.
The agreement will see Mother Dairy serve as the exclusive distributor, utilizing its broad network to offer organic products, including 'Bharat Organics Atta' and 'Bharat Organics Sweetener (Jaggery)', to consumers across NCR.
Both organizations highlight the dual goals of the partnership: improving access to premium organic products while supporting organic farmers through fair trade practices. The rollout includes availability in 300 Safal stores, 10,000 general trade outlets, and online channels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
