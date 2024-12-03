Adani Group Stocks Surge Amid Financial Strengthening Post-Hindenburg Report

Adani Group shares showed significant movement on Tuesday, with most companies seeing an upward trend. Adani Ports led the surge with a 6% increase, solidifying its position as the top performer among Sensex and Nifty firms.

Research firm Bernstein reported that the Adani Group is now financially stronger, having decreased share pledges and reduced leverage. This marks a recovery from earlier accusations made by Hindenburg and recent charges from US authorities, which the Adani Group has strongly denied.

The group's recent progress is also reflected in overall market activity, as both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty indices saw notable gains. Bernstein views Adani's reduced debt and improved valuations as positive indicators of its current financial health.

(With inputs from agencies.)