Bajwa Blasts BJP Over Farmer Neglect as Protests Intensify

In a fiery denunciation, Punjab Legislative Assembly Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa castigated the BJP-led central government on Tuesday for its perceived neglect of farmers' interests in Punjab and Haryana. This attack surfaces as farmer discontent simmers in the region, with many feeling sidelined by the ruling authorities.

Bajwa decried the absence of any farmer-friendly decisions since the BJP took power, stating, "Ever since the BJP government has come to power, they have not taken a single decision that is in the interest of the farmers of India, especially the farmers of Punjab and Haryana." He stressed the farmers' right to protest peacefully, criticizing attempts to stifle their voices.

He highlighted the dire need for a more favorable Minimum Support Price (MSP) and accused traders, aided by the government, of swindling Rs 5500-6000 crores from Punjab's farmers. Urging demonstrators to maintain peace, Bajwa reassured, "The Indian National Congress will always support them." Turning to regional politics, Bajwa noted the political and religious fallout faced by the Shiromani Akali Dal after Akal Takht's verdict against its former leader.

As tensions rise, security intensifies around Noida and Delhi, anticipating the 'Delhi Chalo' protest organized by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad and allied groups, who demand MSP guarantees and agricultural reforms.

