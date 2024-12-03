Left Menu

India's Energy Future Boosted by Landmark Oilfields Bill Passage

The Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024, described as crucial by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to enhance India's energy security and prosperity. Passed in the Rajya Sabha, the bill proposes amendments to existing legislation governing oil and gas exploration, and seeks to attract more investment by delinking petroleum and mining operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:24 IST
India's Energy Future Boosted by Landmark Oilfields Bill Passage
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024, as a crucial step towards enhancing India's energy security. This legislation, passed in the Rajya Sabha, promises to fortify India's pathway to prosperity.

Following its recent passage, Modi emphasized the bill's potential to attract increased investment in the energy sector by distinguishing petroleum operations from mining activities. This legislative change is set to revitalize and modernize the existing law, overseeing the exploration and production of oil and gas.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri lauded the amendments, stating they pave the way for India's burgeoning energy sector to embrace a promising future, marking a significant milestone with its successful approval in the Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024