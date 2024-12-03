Reviving Giants: INS Brahmaputra Set to Sail Again

In a significant development, the Indian Navy's prestigious warship, INS Brahmaputra, which had sustained severe damage and tilted dramatically due to a fire four months prior, is on the verge of returning to operational status.

Vice-Admiral Sanjay J Singh, speaking on the eve of Navy Day, revealed that the vessel has been righted and placed in dry dock for comprehensive damage assessment and repairs.

In a separate event, a collision involving submarine INS Karanj and a fishing boat resulted in serious damage. The authorities have initiated an inquiry and are working towards implementing necessary safety improvements.

