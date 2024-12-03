Reviving Giants: INS Brahmaputra Set to Sail Again
INS Brahmaputra, an Indian Navy warship damaged by a fire, has been restored upright and will soon resume operations. Vice-Admiral Sanjay J Singh confirmed damage assessment and initial repairs. Meanwhile, a separate incident involved a collision between INS Karanj and a fishing boat, leading to new safety measures.
In a significant development, the Indian Navy's prestigious warship, INS Brahmaputra, which had sustained severe damage and tilted dramatically due to a fire four months prior, is on the verge of returning to operational status.
Vice-Admiral Sanjay J Singh, speaking on the eve of Navy Day, revealed that the vessel has been righted and placed in dry dock for comprehensive damage assessment and repairs.
In a separate event, a collision involving submarine INS Karanj and a fishing boat resulted in serious damage. The authorities have initiated an inquiry and are working towards implementing necessary safety improvements.
