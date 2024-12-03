West Bengal Seeks Higher Tax Share: Demands and Proposals to Finance Commission
The West Bengal government, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has requested the Sixteenth Finance Commission to increase tax devolution from 41% to 50%. Proposals include new criteria for urbanisation and adjustments to population weightage to better reflect demographics and address income disparities.
- Country:
- India
The Sixteenth Finance Commission's Chairman, Arvind Panagariya, announced on Tuesday that the West Bengal government has put forth a proposal to raise the tax devolution share to states from 41% to 50%. This request comes as the Commission is meeting with various states to discuss tax distribution criteria.
While visiting the city, Panagariya noted that a majority of the 13 states consulted so far have advocated for a 50% tax devolution increase, with some suggesting a smaller rise to 45%. West Bengal is particularly focused on altering the criteria for this distribution.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has proposed several changes, including introducing a 7.5% weightage for urbanisation, removing the 10% forest and ecology criteria, and adjusting other demographics for more fairness in income distribution. The Finance Commission is engaging with all 28 states for feedback, with consultations continuing until mid-May.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee Halts Mandarmani Hotel Demolition
Spain's Immigration Overhaul: Boosting Economy Amid Ageing Demographics
Mamata Banerjee Orders Major CID Overhaul Amid Corruption Allegations
Mamata Banerjee Tackles State Challenges: Price Hikes, Cyber Fraud, and Border Checks
Mamata Banerjee Initiates Comprehensive CID Overhaul Amid Corruption Allegations