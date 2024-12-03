West Bengal Seeks Higher Tax Share: Demands and Proposals to Finance Commission

The Sixteenth Finance Commission's Chairman, Arvind Panagariya, announced on Tuesday that the West Bengal government has put forth a proposal to raise the tax devolution share to states from 41% to 50%. This request comes as the Commission is meeting with various states to discuss tax distribution criteria.

While visiting the city, Panagariya noted that a majority of the 13 states consulted so far have advocated for a 50% tax devolution increase, with some suggesting a smaller rise to 45%. West Bengal is particularly focused on altering the criteria for this distribution.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has proposed several changes, including introducing a 7.5% weightage for urbanisation, removing the 10% forest and ecology criteria, and adjusting other demographics for more fairness in income distribution. The Finance Commission is engaging with all 28 states for feedback, with consultations continuing until mid-May.

