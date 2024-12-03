Sebi Proposes New Online System for Stock Broker Audits
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a digital monitoring framework for audits of stock brokers. This online system aims to improve the quality and accountability of audits by facilitating real-time oversight and ensuring adherence to regulatory standards. Public feedback is sought by December 26.
Sebi, India's capital markets regulator, announced plans to introduce an online monitoring framework aimed at improving the system audits of stock brokers.
This initiative seeks to ensure better audit quality and accountability by providing exchanges with tools to identify deficiencies early and interact with auditors during audits.
Sebi urges stakeholders to submit comments on the proposal by December 26, emphasizing its commitment to upgrading regulatory practices.
