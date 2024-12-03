Left Menu

Central Railway Bolsters Services for Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024

The Central Railway has arranged special trains, help desks, and enhanced security for the anticipated influx of visitors to Maharashtra for Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024. This commemorative day marks Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s 68th death anniversary, drawing large crowds to honor his legacy on December 6, 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:01 IST
Central Railway Bolsters Services for Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024
Swapnil Nila, CPRO at Central Railway (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Railway is rolling out comprehensive measures to accommodate the influx of passengers expected on Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024, with special trains, support desks, and tightened security measures in place. The day marks the 68th death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, prompting many visitors to Maharashtra to pay their respects.

According to Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer at Central Railway, 14 additional special trains have been announced, similar to previous years, to facilitate travel to the Mumbai region. These will run from various places in Maharashtra including Aurangabad and Nagpur, arriving on the morning of December 6. Additionally, 12 extra suburban trains are set to operate on December 5 and 6 nights.

Security is paramount, with the deployment of about 300 additional Railway Police Force personnel. Specific allocations include 120 RPF staff at Dadar Station, 60 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, and an equal number at Kalyan and Thane. The Government Railway Police has also bolstered its presence, and 'May I Help You' booths are stationed to aid travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024