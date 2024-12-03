Central Railway Bolsters Services for Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024

The Central Railway is rolling out comprehensive measures to accommodate the influx of passengers expected on Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024, with special trains, support desks, and tightened security measures in place. The day marks the 68th death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, prompting many visitors to Maharashtra to pay their respects.

According to Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer at Central Railway, 14 additional special trains have been announced, similar to previous years, to facilitate travel to the Mumbai region. These will run from various places in Maharashtra including Aurangabad and Nagpur, arriving on the morning of December 6. Additionally, 12 extra suburban trains are set to operate on December 5 and 6 nights.

Security is paramount, with the deployment of about 300 additional Railway Police Force personnel. Specific allocations include 120 RPF staff at Dadar Station, 60 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, and an equal number at Kalyan and Thane. The Government Railway Police has also bolstered its presence, and 'May I Help You' booths are stationed to aid travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)